Canadian Banc Corp. (BK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on December 10th

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1619 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
BK stock opened at C$13.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$148.22 million and a PE ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Canadian Banc has a 1 year low of C$8.53 and a 1 year high of C$14.23.
About Canadian Banc
