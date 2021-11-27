Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on GB Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get GB Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBGPF opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10. GB Group has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $12.97.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.