Canaccord Genuity Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $160.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $188.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.56.

TDOC stock opened at $109.61 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $100.51 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.27 and its 200-day moving average is $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,219 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,376. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

