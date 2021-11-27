Cameco Co. (CCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of CCO opened at C$30.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.66. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$12.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.32 billion and a PE ratio of -360.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 6.34.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$361.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

CCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.44.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

