Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CATC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $92.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.75. The company has a market cap of $642.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.56 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.90%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

