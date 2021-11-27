Callan Capital LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Callan Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.7% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.38. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $67.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.