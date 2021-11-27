California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,378 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Vectrus worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEC. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vectrus by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after acquiring an additional 149,873 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vectrus by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,413,000 after acquiring an additional 64,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vectrus by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 55,717 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 622,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35,588 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEC opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.96. Vectrus, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $521.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vectrus news, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $191,798.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $579,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEC. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

