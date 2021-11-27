California State Teachers Retirement System Has $767,000 Stock Holdings in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ardagh Group were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after buying an additional 41,843 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 302,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 196,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 46,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARD opened at $24.75 on Friday. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $461.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

ARD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers.

