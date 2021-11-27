California State Teachers Retirement System Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Saul Centers news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFS stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $54.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.68%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

