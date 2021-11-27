California State Teachers Retirement System Has $730,000 Stake in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 5.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 50.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

SCU opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a current ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.34. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 122.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

