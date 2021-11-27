California State Teachers Retirement System Has $709,000 Holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,773,000 after acquiring an additional 87,592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,796,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRGB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.75. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.95 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

