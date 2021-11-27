Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $96.84

Shares of Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 96.84 ($1.27) and traded as low as GBX 93.60 ($1.22). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 93.60 ($1.22), with a volume of 162,362 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 94.31. The company has a market cap of £701.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.36%.

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

