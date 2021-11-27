Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a growth of 1,092.9% from the October 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,407,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Buyer Group International stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.01. 1,918,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,616,734. Buyer Group International has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.01.
Buyer Group International Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Buyer Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buyer Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.