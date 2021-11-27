Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a growth of 1,092.9% from the October 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,407,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Buyer Group International stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.01. 1,918,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,616,734. Buyer Group International has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.01.

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

