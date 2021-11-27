Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:HOM.U)

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$17.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.69. The firm has a market cap of C$514.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOM.U shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.50.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

