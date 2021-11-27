Brookfield Renewable Partners LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3038 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of BEP.UN stock opened at C$46.12 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of C$41.88 and a 1-year high of C$63.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$12.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.82.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BEP.UN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.80.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.