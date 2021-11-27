Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

BIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.36. The stock had a trading volume of 240,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,497. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.97. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $61.70.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,089 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,939,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,244,000 after purchasing an additional 973,311 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,468,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,950,000 after buying an additional 759,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,147,000 after buying an additional 704,158 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,649,000 after buying an additional 684,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

