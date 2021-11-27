Brokers Set Expectations for Udemy Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Udemy in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Udemy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Get Udemy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on UDMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Udemy has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $32.62.

About Udemy

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.