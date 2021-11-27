Brokers Set Expectations for Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QIPT. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

