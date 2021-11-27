Brokerages Set Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) PT at $20.83

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCRB traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. 1,681,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $29.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

