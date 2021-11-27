Brokerages Set Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) PT at $28.50

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,005,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 145,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 42,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

REZI stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.54. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.