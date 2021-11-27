Brokerages Set James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) Target Price at GBX 1,256.43

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,256.43 ($16.42).

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSJ shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, insider Angus Cockburn bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.24) per share, for a total transaction of £43,000 ($56,179.78). Also, insider Eoghan O’Lionaird bought 23,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £99,998.54 ($130,648.73).

Shares of James Fisher and Sons stock traded down GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Friday, reaching GBX 349.50 ($4.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,310. The company has a market capitalization of £176.48 million and a P/E ratio of -3.80. James Fisher and Sons has a 52-week low of GBX 346.41 ($4.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,292 ($16.88). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 664.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 847.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57.

About James Fisher and Sons

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

