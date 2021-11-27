Brokerages Set Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) PT at $39.00

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.51. 101,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,571. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

