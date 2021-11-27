Brokerages Set Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Target Price at $27.17

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on GENI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genius Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE GENI opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,835,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,251,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,833,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,134,000. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

