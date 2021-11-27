Brokerages Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will report sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.31 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $8.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

STZ stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.32. The stock had a trading volume of 740,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,720. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.48. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $202.54 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

