Brokerages Expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to Post $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 420%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

COLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,933 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 219,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,448. The company has a market capitalization of $620.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

