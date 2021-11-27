Brokerages Expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Post $2.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will post $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.67 and the lowest is $2.52. Cintas also posted earnings of $2.62 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $10.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $10.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.66 to $12.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $428.29 on Wednesday. Cintas has a 1 year low of $314.62 and a 1 year high of $452.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $419.69 and its 200-day moving average is $392.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 35.95%.

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

