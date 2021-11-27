Brokerages Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. SEI Investments reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

In related news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,808,555. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in SEI Investments by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,255,000 after buying an additional 1,258,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,324,000 after acquiring an additional 482,019 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 124.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,872,000 after acquiring an additional 428,630 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 20.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,653,000 after acquiring an additional 221,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 27.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 136,343 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.92. The stock had a trading volume of 360,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,630. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

