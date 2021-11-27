Brokerages Anticipate Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.10. Discovery posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $3.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1,147.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 87.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 65.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 242.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.72. 3,407,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,774,313. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $28.33. Discovery has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

