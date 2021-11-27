Brokerages Anticipate Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will report ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Carvana reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 85.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.10.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $1,710,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,016,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.15, for a total transaction of $628,782.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,856,702.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,850 shares of company stock worth $8,971,371 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,624,000 after acquiring an additional 397,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Carvana by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,663,000 after acquiring an additional 372,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Carvana by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,510,000 after acquiring an additional 365,024 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,259,000 after acquiring an additional 316,844 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.11. The company had a trading volume of 816,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,221. Carvana has a 52 week low of $219.40 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.76 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.15 and its 200 day moving average is $304.72.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

