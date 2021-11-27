Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will report sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $5.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total value of $1,820,134.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $185,176.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,692 shares of company stock worth $35,911,477. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,970,000 after buying an additional 1,190,846 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,321,000 after buying an additional 774,130 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,878,000 after buying an additional 737,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,361,000 after buying an additional 490,211 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,946,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BR stock opened at $171.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.85. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $137.91 and a one year high of $185.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

