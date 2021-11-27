Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brewin Dolphin currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 404.83 ($5.29).

Shares of LON:BRW opened at GBX 339 ($4.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 17.21. Brewin Dolphin has a 1 year low of GBX 263 ($3.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 412 ($5.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 378.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 367.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 11.10 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.73%.

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

