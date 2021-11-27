Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,594,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,857,000 after acquiring an additional 302,279 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 189,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,073,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,855,000 after acquiring an additional 97,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 46.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 58,601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BDN opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 85.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 475.03%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

