Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 22.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 860,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 160,003 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 759,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $3,923,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $3,635,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $2,217,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

