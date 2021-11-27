Boson Protocol (BOSON) Hits Market Cap of $168.74 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $168.74 million and $8.46 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.85 or 0.00005173 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.06 or 0.00337570 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00014596 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00011537 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001236 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010933 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,179,122 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

