BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (BAG) Price Hits $0.0971 on Exchanges

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (CURRENCY:BAG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $1,831.00 worth of BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has traded down 12% against the dollar. One BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0971 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00044808 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.41 or 0.00235014 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00088591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00012347 BTC.

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Coin Profile

BAG is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,829,882 coins. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @DeFiBonds

According to CryptoCompare, “BondAppetit is a DeFi protocol with a stablecoin (USDap) fully backed by real-world assets with fixed periodic income (bonds). The main asset inside the protocol’s ecosystem is the native stablecoin BondAppétit USD (USDap). The price of USDap is at a constant ratio of 1 to 1 with the US Dollar and is always backed by sufficient collateral. To ensure transparency, the protocol updates the price of real world-assets based on several proven and recognized sources, such as Bloomberg and CBonds. “

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.