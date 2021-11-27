Bob’s Repair Hits One Day Volume of $5,338.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 27th. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $857,219.79 and $5,338.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00044659 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.06 or 0.00233797 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00088499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00012263 BTC.

BOB is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

