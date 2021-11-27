BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.32

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI) declared a dividend on Friday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from BMO UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.29. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BHI traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 95 ($1.24). 30,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,327. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 96.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.09 million and a P/E ratio of 3.42. BMO UK High Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 84.50 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 101 ($1.32).

About BMO UK High Income Trust

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

