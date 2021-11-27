BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.32

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI) declared a dividend on Friday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from BMO UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.29. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON BHI traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 95 ($1.24). 30,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,327. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 96.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.09 million and a P/E ratio of 3.42. BMO UK High Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 84.50 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 101 ($1.32).
About BMO UK High Income Trust
