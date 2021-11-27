BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.27

BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) declared a dividend on Friday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.27 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $4.77. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BMO Private Equity Trust stock opened at GBX 466 ($6.09) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £344.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 465.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 436.94. BMO Private Equity Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 500 ($6.53).
About BMO Private Equity Trust
