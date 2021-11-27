BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.27

BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) declared a dividend on Friday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.27 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $4.77. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BMO Private Equity Trust stock opened at GBX 466 ($6.09) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £344.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 465.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 436.94. BMO Private Equity Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 500 ($6.53).

Get BMO Private Equity Trust alerts:

About BMO Private Equity Trust

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.