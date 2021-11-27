BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMTX opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. BM Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that BM Technologies will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth $4,278,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 50.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 109,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 253.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 104,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth $889,000. Institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

