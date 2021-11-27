BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on BM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BMTX stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. BM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Equities research analysts expect that BM Technologies will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMTX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 32.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

