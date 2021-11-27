BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 55 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $298.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

