Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.74 Million

Brokerages predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) will post $13.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the highest is $14.32 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year sales of $43.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.21 million to $44.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $72.46 million, with estimates ranging from $68.32 million to $80.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blade Air Mobility.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blade Air Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,299,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,256,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,814 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,315,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.57. 524,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,981. Blade Air Mobility has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.15.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

