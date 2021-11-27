BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Position Trimmed by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $20,382,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,306,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 260,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after acquiring an additional 87,790 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 241,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 172,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NEAR opened at $50.01 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13.

