BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Up 4,633.3% in November

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 4,633.3% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.80. 17,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,011. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

