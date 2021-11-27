BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.590-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $423.50 million-$424.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.05 million.BlackLine also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.120 EPS.

BlackLine stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.68. 309,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,727. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.49 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $98.06 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.24 and a 200-day moving average of $114.65.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.67.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total transaction of $53,419.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,859.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,045 shares of company stock worth $39,345,018 over the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

