Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.05.

NYSE BSM opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 370.37%.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

