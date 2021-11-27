BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 371 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $168.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.65 and a 200 day moving average of $156.25. The company has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

