BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ROP opened at $475.37 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $365.23 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.