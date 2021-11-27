BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $83.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day moving average of $84.38. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

