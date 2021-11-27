BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DTE. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

NYSE:DTE opened at $110.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.19. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.01%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

